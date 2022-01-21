Dow Jones 30 Tests Major Support

Fri, Jan 21, 2022 @ 09:43 GMT
By Orbex

The Dow Jones 30 retreats as traders take profit ahead of next week’s Fed meeting.

The index has given up all its gains from the late December rally and fell through the daily support at 34700. This bearish breakout could extend losses to the psychological level of 34000, a critical floor to prevent a deeper correction in the medium-term.

The RSI’s oversold situation may attract some buying interest. Nonetheless, the bulls will need to lift offers around 35500 in a show of force, in order to turn sentiment around.

