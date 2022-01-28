EUR/USD and NZD/USD Elliott Wave Analysis: Be Aware of More Weakness

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

While USD is extending its rally, we can see EURUSD even lower, but still trading in the middle of wave 3, so be aware of more downside pressure in upcoming days, just watch out for a intraday pullback.

EUR/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis

The kiwi remains nicely bearish after a correction in wave »iv«, we can now see it lower for wave »v«. However, we want to see a completed five-wave cycle, which can send it even lower into 0.65x area before it finds the support, so be aware of more weakness after a pullback in sub wave iv).

NZD/USD 1h Elliott Wave analysis