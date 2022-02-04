Fri, Feb 04, 2022 @ 12:29 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD Outlook: Post-ECB Bullish Acceleration Pressures Key 1.1500 Resistance Zone

EUR/USD Outlook: Post-ECB Bullish Acceleration Pressures Key 1.1500 Resistance Zone

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The Euro continues to trend higher for the fifth straight day, with extension of Thursday’s post-ECB 1.2% rally, pressuring key 1.1500 resistance zone (Jan 14 lower top / 200WMA).

The single currency was boosted by more hawkish that expected ECB and change in the central bank’s narrative, while Swiss National Bank’s intervention also helped and lifted euro against Swiss franc.

Bulls emerged above the top of thick daily loud, generating generated fresh positive signal which requires confirmation on today’s close above the cloud.

Daily techs turned to bullish mode, supporting the action, with the pair being on track for the biggest weekly advance since the third week of March 2020, setting scope for further gains.

Caution on overbought stochastic and RSI turning sideways, which warn that bulls may face headwinds at 1.1500 resistance zone and take a breather.

Broken daily cloud top (1.1439) and 100DMA (1.1428) mark solid supports which should ideally hold, but deeper dips cannot be ruled out, with 1.1400/1.1345 supports expected to hold and keep fresh bulls in play.

US non-farm payrolls is key event today, with expectations that job growth slowed in January amid surge in infections in Omicron variant.

Res: 1.1482; 1.1501; 1.1558; 1.1602.
Sup: 1.1430; 1.1400; 1.1345; 1.1329.

Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.