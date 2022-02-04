EURCAD Rockets to Descending 200-day SMA

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EURCAD bullish demeanour has strengthened significantly as the pair recently surged from the more than 5-year low of 1.4100 and is now tackling the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1.4600. The longer-term 100- and 200-day SMAs endorse the broader bearish trend, while the upturn in the 50-day SMA, is reflecting the bullish correction in the pair.

The rising Ichimoku lines and the short-term oscillators suggest upside forces are persisting. The MACD, above its red trigger line, is climbing north of the zero threshold, while the RSI is heading higher for the 70 overbought level. Furthermore, the strong positive charge of the stochastic oscillator suggests the price could recoup extra ground.

In order for the positive trajectory to endure, the bulls would need to surpass the immediate tough resistance between the 200-day SMA at 1.4600 and the 1.4663 barrier. Successfully overcoming this section could revive optimism in the pair, cheering buyers to confront the 1.4734 obstacle prior to challenging the 1.4827-1.4882 boundary.

Alternatively, if price gains are curbed by the current 1.4600-1.4663 resistance region, a retreat in the pair may meet initial support at the 1.4480 level. Next, sellers may struggle to drive the pair beneath the buffer zone from the 100-day SMA at 1.4409 until the 1.4358 barrier. Breaching this key zone that includes the 50-day SMA, the Ichimoku lines and the Ichimoku cloud’s floor, the price could then test the 1.4276 support before pursuing the multi-year low levels.

Summarizing, EURCAD’s broader bearish bias is currently being challenged around the 1.4600-1.4663 region. That said, a break above this resistance obstacle could reinforce upside impetus, while a dive beneath the 1.4358-1.4409 support may signal growing negative pressures.