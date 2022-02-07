EUR/USD Eyes More Upside: Elliott Wave Analysis

Mon, Feb 07, 2022 @ 20:29 GMT
By Elliott Wave Financial Service

USD came slightly higher at the end of the week after better than expected US jobs figures (467k), but this may not stop euro from rising which has been the most attractive after some hawkish remarks on the ECB press conference. We see the euro in a strong rise, a move that may not be over yet as we see impulsive activity on intraday charts.

On 4h chart EURUSD is making a sharp rise which is looking impulsive from 1.1121, so we assume that pair is bottoming and that more upside can be seen after a pullback. Keep in mind that on a daily chart we also see price breaking an important trendline which can be an indication for higher prices into wave E).

EUR/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis

