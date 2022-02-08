Tue, Feb 08, 2022 @ 15:07 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBPUSD Sends Bearish Vibes Below 20-SMA

GBPUSD Sends Bearish Vibes Below 20-SMA

By XM.com

GBPUSD saw its bullish efforts evaporate near its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) on Monday, with the pair finishing the day muted and beneath last week’s peak of 1.3627 once again.

The above suggests the bears are still in charge and a downside correction below the nearby support of 1.3520 and towards the tentative ascending trendline and the 50-day SMA both at 1.3436 is still very likely. The negative slope in the RSI and the MACD, which are currently near their neutral levels, is also reflecting a weakening bias.

Should the upward-sloping trendline give way, the support region of 1.3300 – 1.3355 could immediately attempt to defend the short-term upleg off 1.3160. Failure to bounce here could trigger a sharper decline towards the 1.3200 number, while a close below the 2021 trough of 1.3160 may log a new lower low around the 1.3100 psychological mark.

In the event the bulls retake control above the 20-day SMA currently at 1.3549, driving the price above the latest peak of 1.3627 as well, a tougher battle could commence around the tentative resistance trendline and the 200-day SMA at 1.3700. A successful violation at this point would ruin the bearish trajectory in the medium-term picture, bolstering buying orders likely straight up to the 1.3835 and 1.3900 constraints.

In brief, GBPUSD is looking to be at a disadvantageous position in the short-term picture despite last week’s rebound, remaining exposed to additional declines towards 1.3435.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.