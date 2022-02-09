Wed, Feb 09, 2022 @ 09:15 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD Outlook: A Key Bullish Trend Line is Forming with Support Near...

GBP/USD Outlook: A Key Bullish Trend Line is Forming with Support Near 1.3540

By FXOpen

The British Pound remained well bid above the 1.3500 level against the US Dollar. The GBP/USD pair is slowly rising and trading above the 1.3520 level.

There was a break above the 1.3550 resistance and the 50 hourly simple moving average. Besides, there is a key bullish trend line forming with support near 1.3540 on the hourly chart.

On the upside, the pair is now facing resistance near the 1.3565 zone. The next key resistance is near the 1.3580 level. Any more gains might push the pair towards the 1.3600 level, where the bears could take a stand in the near term.

An initial support on the downside is near 1.3550 on FXOpen. The main support is forming near the 1.3540 level. A break below the 1.3540 support and the trend line could even push the pair below the 1.3520 support.

FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a Forex and Cryptocurrency Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over a decade of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major Forex brokerage company that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers MT4 and MT5 Forex trading with a wide range of trading instruments: 100+ FX, CFDs, Indices and Cryptocurrency pairs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.