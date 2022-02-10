Thu, Feb 10, 2022 @ 09:42 GMT
US Oil Tests Support

By Orbex

WTI crude bounces higher after the EIA reported a sharp drop in US inventories.

Price action is looking to consolidate its gains above the psychological level of 90.00. Sentiment remains upbeat though the bulls need to take a breather after the latest vertical ascent.

88.00 on the 20-day moving average is the immediate support. An oversold RSI may attract buying interest. A deeper retracement would test 85.00. A recovery above 92.30 could trigger momentum buying once again and resume the rally towards 95.00.

