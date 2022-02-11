US 100 Hits Resistance

Fri, Feb 11, 2022 @ 12:39 GMT
By Orbex

The Nasdaq 100 struggles as record-high US inflation exacerbates rate hike concerns.

The previous rebound has eased selling pressure but hit resistance under 15350. The subsequent pullback bounced off the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level (14400), which suggests buyers’ strong interest in keeping the index afloat.

Sentiment is still a tad cautious unless the bulls clear the said hurdle. Then the psychological level of 16000 could be within reach. 14500 is a key support in case of an extended consolidation.

