NZDCAD Wave Analysis

NZDCAD reversed from resistance zone

Likely to fall to support level 0.8350

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

NZDCAD currency pair recently reversed down from the resistance zone located between the resistance level 0.8500 (former support from the start of January), upper daily Bollinger Band and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from December.

The downward reversal from this resistance zone stopped the previous short-term ABC correction (ii).

Given the clear daily downtrend- NZDCAD can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 0.8350 (low of the previous impulse wave (i)).