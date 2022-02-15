Tue, Feb 15, 2022 @ 11:24 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD Outlook: Positive News from Russia Lift Pound

GBP/USD Outlook: Positive News from Russia Lift Pound

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Cable rose in early European trading on Monday after Russian Ministry of Defense announced return of some troops to bases near Ukraine.

Positive news cooled the situation and revived hopes that a war can be avoided, lifting risk-sensitive sterling, adding to positive signals from overall solid UK January labor report.

Fresh advance pushes the price towards the mid-point of nearly two-week range (1.3490/1.3643), following another downside rejection at 1.3500 zones (100DMA / 50% retracement of 1.3357/1.3643 upleg) where the range floor has formed.

Although near-term action remains directionless while holding within the range, rising positive momentum on daily chart and thickening daily cloud after today’s twist, underpin and keep near-term positive bias.

Fresh bulls look for initial signal on today’s close above 1.3566 (daily Tenkan-sen), with extension above pivotal 1.3600 barriers (which repeatedly capped rallies in past two weeks) to help bulls to tighten grip and open way for further gains.

Res: 1.3566; 1.3600; 1.3643; 1.3656.
Sup: 1.3520; 1.3507; 1.3495; 1.3450.

Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.