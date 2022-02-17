GBP/CHF Attempts Breakout

Thu, Feb 17, 2022 @ 11:34 GMT
By Orbex

The sterling finds support from upbeat readings in the UK’s CPI and retail sales.

The rally came under pressure in the supply zone around 1.2600. A retreat below 1.2500 has shaken out some weak hands but the sentiment remains upbeat. A subsequent bounce off the demand zone (1.2470) suggests solid interest in keeping the pound afloat.

A break above the said resistance would trigger momentum buying and open the door to last October’s high at 1.2760. On the downside, a deeper retracement would test the next support at 1.2380.

