Fri, Feb 18, 2022 @ 04:20 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Wave Analysis

Gold Wave Analysis

By FxPro
  • Gold broke key resistance level 1875.00
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 1920.00

Gold continues to rise after the earlier breakout of the key resistance level 1875.00, which was set as the likely upward target in earlier forecast of this instrument.

The breakout of the resistance level 1875.00 should accelerate the active short-term impulse waves iii and (iii).

Gold can be expected to rise further toward the next key resistance level 1920.00 (target for the completion of wave (iii), intersecting with the daily up channel from September).

FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.