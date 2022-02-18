Daily Technical Analysis

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/USD

During yesterday’s trading session, the currency pair consolidated just below the resistance zone at 1.1370, and at the time of writing, it is headed towards a test of this resistance. A confirmed breach of 1.1370 would encourage the bulls to re-test the psychological level of 1.1400. In case the bears return to the market, then we could witness a test of the first support levels, found respectively at 1.1330 and at 1.1268. During today’s trading session, the most important economic news that would be of interest to the market participants will be the U.S. existing home sales data (15:00 GMT).

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/JPY

During the second half of yesterday’s trading session, the Ninja violated the support level of 114.75, but in the early hours of today, the dollar managed to partially regain its losses against the yen. At the time of writing, the pair is headed towards a test of the resistance at 115.26. In case the USD/JPY manages to breach this resistance, then it would re-enter the range of 115.26 – 115.70, in which it had been trading until yesterday. In the negative direction, the first support lies at 114.97.

GBP/USD

During the second half of yesterday’s trading session, the Ninja violated the support level of 114.75, but in the early hours of today, the dollar managed to partially regain its losses against the yen. At the time of writing, the pair is headed towards a test of the resistance at 115.26. In case the USD/JPY manages to breach this resistance, then it would re-enter the range of 115.26 – 115.70, in which it had been trading until yesterday. In the negative direction, the first support lies at 114.97.

EUGERMANY40

The German index plunged yesterday, but the sell-off was limited slightly above the support at 15075. In the early hours of today, the index gradually recovered its losses and, at the time of writing, is headed towards a test of the resistance level of 15300. The forecast is for the index to breach 15300 and re-test the next resistance of 15460. The uneasy situation in Ukraine continues to weigh on the market, and sharp moves in either direction can be expected today.

US30

In the early hours of today’s trading session, the U.S. blue-chip index breached the resistance level of 34420 and the forecast is for the index to rise and test the resistance levels of 34785 and 35065. In the negative direction, the mentioned level of 34420 is now acting as support for the index. During today’s trading session, the most important economic news that would be of interest to the market participants will be the U.S. existing home sales data (15:00 GMT).