The New Zealand dollar climbed higher as the RBNZ can lift its cash rates next week.

Price action came under pressure on the 30-day moving average (0.6730). However, strong support at 0.6590 builds a case for a potential reversal.

A break above 0.6690 is an encouraging sign leaving 0.6730 as the last obstacle before a bullish extension. A broader rally would bring the kiwi back to January’s high at 0.6890.

In the meantime, an overbought RSI caused a brief pullback towards 0.6660.