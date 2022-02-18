Fri, Feb 18, 2022 @ 12:50 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURNZD Wave Analysis

EURNZD Wave Analysis

By FxPro
  • EURNZD broke daily up channel
  • Likely to fall to support level 1.6800

EURNZD currency pair recently broke the round support level 1.700, intersecting with the support trendline of the daily up channel from last November.

The breakout of the support level 1.700 accelerated the active minor impulse wave (i) – which belongs to the higher order downward wave B from the start of February.

EURNZD can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 1.6800 (former resistance from December and January, target for the completion of the active impulse wave (i)).

FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.