Tue, Feb 22, 2022 @ 03:22 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURCHF Wave Analysis

EURCHF Wave Analysis

By FxPro
  • EURCHF broke support area
  • Likely to fall to support level 1.0320.

EURCHF currency pair recently broke the support area located between the key support level 1.0430 (former top of wave A from the end of January) and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the previous ABC correction (4).

The breakout of this support area accelerated the active intermediate impulse wave (5).

Given the clear daily downtrend – EURCHF currency pair can be expected to fall further toward the next key support level 1.0320 (which has been reversing the price from the end of December).

FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.