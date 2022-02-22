EURCHF Wave Analysis

EURCHF broke support area

Likely to fall to support level 1.0320.

EURCHF currency pair recently broke the support area located between the key support level 1.0430 (former top of wave A from the end of January) and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the previous ABC correction (4).

The breakout of this support area accelerated the active intermediate impulse wave (5).

Given the clear daily downtrend – EURCHF currency pair can be expected to fall further toward the next key support level 1.0320 (which has been reversing the price from the end of December).