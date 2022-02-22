EURCHF Wave Analysis

- EURCHF broke support area
- Likely to fall to support level 1.0320.
EURCHF currency pair recently broke the support area located between the key support level 1.0430 (former top of wave A from the end of January) and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the previous ABC correction (4).
The breakout of this support area accelerated the active intermediate impulse wave (5).
Given the clear daily downtrend – EURCHF currency pair can be expected to fall further toward the next key support level 1.0320 (which has been reversing the price from the end of December).