Tue, Feb 22, 2022 @ 11:18 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/CHF Tests Daily Support

USD/CHF Tests Daily Support

By Orbex

The Swiss franc surges as the US-Russia stalemate boosts demand for safe-haven assets. Consecutive drops below 0.9220 and then 0.9180 suggest that sellers have taken control.

The greenback is heading towards January’s double bottom around 0.9110. A break below this key floor would trigger a deeper correction towards the psychological level of 0.9000.

The RSI’s oversold situation may cause a temporary rebound. The support-turned-resistance at 0.9220 is the level to break to give the bulls any hope of recovery.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.