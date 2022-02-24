Thu, Feb 24, 2022 @ 06:19 GMT
EURGBP Wave Analysis

By FxPro
  • EURGBP reversed from support area
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 0.8400

EURGBP currency pair recently reversed up from the support area located between the key support level 0.8310 (which has been reversing the pair from the start of January) and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from this support area stopped the previous medium-term ABC correction (2).

Given the strength of the aforementioned support area – EURGBP currency pair can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 0.8400 (top of wave B).

FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

