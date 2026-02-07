Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary: The Labor Market Is Not Out of the Woods

Summary

United States: The Labor Market Is Not Out of the Woods

Job openings in December slipped roughly 10% year-over-year to their lowest level since September 2020. While business activity picked up in the services and manufacturing sectors, so did price pressures.

Next week: Retail Sales (Tue.), Employment (Wed.), Existing Home Sales (Thu.), CPI (Fri.)

International: Central Banks Still in the Spotlight

It was a busy week for foreign central bank announcements, though the only policy move came from Australia, where the RBA delivered a rate hike. The Bank of England, the European Central Bank and Banxico all held rates steady. Outside of central bank developments, Canada’s latest labor market data offered a mixed picture.

Next week: Japan Labor Cash Earnings (Mon.), U.K. GDP (Thu.)

Topic of the Week: New Year, New Tariffs: January Tariff Developments

Trade policy dominated headlines again during the first month of 2026. But despite escalatory rhetoric, the U.S. average tariff rate actually nudged down modestly.

Full report here.