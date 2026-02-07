Sat, Feb 07, 2026 03:47 GMT
    Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary: The Labor Market Is Not Out of the Woods

    Wells Fargo Securities
    By Wells Fargo Securities

    Summary

    United States: The Labor Market Is Not Out of the Woods

    • Job openings in December slipped roughly 10% year-over-year to their lowest level since September 2020. While business activity picked up in the services and manufacturing sectors, so did price pressures.
    • Next week: Retail Sales (Tue.), Employment (Wed.), Existing Home Sales (Thu.), CPI (Fri.)

    International: Central Banks Still in the Spotlight

    • It was a busy week for foreign central bank announcements, though the only policy move came from Australia, where the RBA delivered a rate hike. The Bank of England, the European Central Bank and Banxico all held rates steady. Outside of central bank developments, Canada’s latest labor market data offered a mixed picture.
    • Next week: Japan Labor Cash Earnings (Mon.), U.K. GDP (Thu.)

    Topic of the Week: New Year, New Tariffs: January Tariff Developments

    • Trade policy dominated headlines again during the first month of 2026. But despite escalatory rhetoric, the U.S. average tariff rate actually nudged down modestly.

    Wells Fargo Securities
    Wells Fargo Securitieshttp://www.wellsfargo.com/
    Wells Fargo Securities Economics Group publications are produced by Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, a U.S broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and the Securities Investor Protection Corp.

