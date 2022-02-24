USDCHF Ticks Upwards after its Short-Term Decline Pauses

Thu, Feb 24, 2022 @ 10:04 GMT
By XM.com

USDCHF has been trying to recoup part of its recent losses since it managed to find its feet at the 0.9150 region. Although the pair experienced a minor pullback, it is marching higher again as positive momentum seems to be intensifying.

The short-term oscillators indicate that near-term risks are tilted to the upside. The stochastic oscillator is nudging higher after posting a bullish cross, while the MACD histogram has jumped above its red signal line but remains in the negative zone.

Should the positive momentum strengthen and the price ascends, initial resistance could be encountered at 0.9210, a level where the pair’s 50- and 200-period simple moving averages (SMAs) seem ready to converge. If the upside pressure persists, the price may climb towards the 0.9228 hurdle, which has rejected three price advances in the last two weeks. Crossing above this region, the spotlight could turn to the 0.9273 level, a violation of which would set the stage for the February high of 0.9296.

Alternatively, if sellers retake control and push the pair lower, the recent low of 0.9168 could act as the first support barricade. Should the price breach this level, the bears might aim for the February low of 0.9150. Piercing through this support point, the price could descend towards 0.9122 before it challenges the 0.9107 obstacle.

Overall, USDCHF has been in recovery mode in the last few four-hour sessions as bullish forces appear to be consolidating. However, a break above the 0.9296 ceiling is needed to alter the short-term picture back to positive.

XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

