Thu, Feb 24, 2022 @ 10:04 GMT
NZD/USD Hits Resistance

By Orbex

The New Zealand dollar jumped after the RBNZ raised rates for the third time in a row. The pair met selling pressure in the supply zone (0.6810) from the sell-off in late January.

An overextended RSI led short-term bulls to take profit in that congestion area. However, the rebound trajectory may attract buying interest with the current pullback seen as an opportunity.

0.6680 is the next support after a drop below 0.6730. A deeper correction may test 0.6600, which is important support from the daily chart.

