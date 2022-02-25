Fri, Feb 25, 2022 @ 09:49 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUS 500 Lacks Support

US 500 Lacks Support

By Orbex

The S&P 500 weakens as investors fear spillover from the conflict in Ukraine. A break below the daily support at 4280 further put the bulls on the defensive.

Last May’s lows, near 4040, are the next target as liquidation continues. The index may have entered the bear market as the sell-off could speed up in the coming weeks.

On the daily chart, the RSI’s double-dip in the oversold area may offer temporary relief. 4350 is the first hurdle ahead and the bears may look to fade any rebound amid soured sentiment.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.