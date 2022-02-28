GBP/USD Looks to Steady

Mon, Feb 28, 2022 @ 11:37 GMT
By Orbex

The sterling recoups some losses as sentiment stabilizes after the initial fear-driven sell-off.

A clean cut through the daily support at 1.3360 has triggered a wave of liquidation. Sentiment remains downbeat despite the recent rebound. A deeply oversold RSI attracted some bargain hunters.

However, the pound is vulnerable to another sell-off as buyers could be wary of catching a falling knife. 1.3500 from the previous consolidation range is the closest resistance. Further down, 1.3200 (near last December’s lows) might be the next target.

