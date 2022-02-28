Mon, Feb 28, 2022 @ 11:37 GMT
GER 40 Attempts to Rebound

By Orbex

The Dax 40 rebounds as traders bet that sanctions against Russia may not reach their full extent.

The index saw solid bids near its 12-month lows (13800). The RSI’s repeated oversold indication has led short-term sellers to take profit in this key demand zone. 14850 from the tip of a previous bounce is the immediate resistance where the bears could be awaiting to sell into strength.

A bullish breakout could soothe a battered mood. Otherwise, another round of sell-off may push the index below 13500.

