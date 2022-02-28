GER 40 Attempts to Rebound

The Dax 40 rebounds as traders bet that sanctions against Russia may not reach their full extent.
The index saw solid bids near its 12-month lows (13800). The RSI’s repeated oversold indication has led short-term sellers to take profit in this key demand zone. 14850 from the tip of a previous bounce is the immediate resistance where the bears could be awaiting to sell into strength.
A bullish breakout could soothe a battered mood. Otherwise, another round of sell-off may push the index below 13500.