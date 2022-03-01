Tue, Mar 01, 2022 @ 13:15 GMT
Nasdaq 100 to Test Key Resistance

By Orbex

The Nasdaq 100 bounces as Russia and Ukraine meet for peace talks.

The index saw bids near last May’s lows (13050), an important floor to prevent further bleeding. A rebound above 14050 has prompted some sellers to take profit, easing the downward pressure for the moment.

Price action is heading to the next resistance at 14500 which sits on the 30-day moving average, and high volume could be expected in this area of interest. A bullish breakout could boost sentiment in the short term and extend gains to 15280.

