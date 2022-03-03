Thu, Mar 03, 2022 @ 12:42 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD Outlook: Bears Tighten Grip and Resume after a Brief Pause

EUR/USD Outlook: Bears Tighten Grip and Resume after a Brief Pause

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The Euro comes under fresh pressure on Thursday and probes again below 2022 low at 1.1121 (Jan 28) after several attempts failed to register a clear break lower.

Deteriorating geopolitical situation on continuing clashes in Ukraine, fears of stronger impact of massive sanctions imposed to Russia, as energy prices continue to rise and surge in EU’s producer prices, weigh strongly on the single currency, also pressured by strong risk aversion.

Fresh bears eye key supports at 1.1040/00 (Fibo 76.4% of 1.0635/1.2349/psychological) violation of which would spark stronger acceleration and unmask 2020 low at 1.0635.

Daily studies remain in full bearish configuration, but bears require confirmation on eventual close below 1.1121 pivot, to resume

Res: 1.1121; 1.1187; 1.1200; 1.1226.
Sup: 1.1057; 1.1040; 1.1000; 1.0980.

Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.