Daily Technical Analysis

EUR/USD

The negative sentiment remained unchanged and the European common currency continued to lose grounds against the U.S dollar. The pair violated the support zone at 1.1058 and during the early hours of today`s trading the price is consolidating around the current level at 1.1018. If the bearish momentum continues, expectations are for a test of the lower zone at 1.1000. Successful breach could easily continue the sell-off and could lead to new losses for the pair. First target for the bulls can be found at the mentioned level at 1.1058, which acts as resistance now , followed by the upper zone at 1.1107.

USD/JPY

The bulls did not manage to gain enough momentum for a successful breach of the resistance zone at 115.73 and the trading continued in the zone between 115.18 and 115.73. New attack and violation of the upper border could strengthen the positive expectations for the future path of the Ninja and could easily lead to a test of the higher level at 116.15. If bears take the control, they could head the price for an attempt for breach of the support at 115.18, a successful violation could deepen the correction to the lower target at 114.84.

GBP/USD

The breach of the resistance zone at 1.3369 was not confirmed and the trading remained limited under the mentioned level. If bears prevail, a successful test of the support zone at 1.3271 would most-probably lead to a future depreciation and heading the Cable towards the levels from December 2021 at 1.3200. However if the bulls re-enter, violation of the resistance at 1.3369, followed by a breach of the upper zone at 1.3434 could help for a rally and reaching the important level at 1.3507.

EUGERMANY40

During the early hours of today`s trading the German index lost quite a bit of ground and the price dropped to the levels from January 2021 – around 13300. Rising tensions after the latest news for the military conflict in Ukraine could easily lead to new future losses and could easily head the price for a test of the support zone at 13200.If bearish momentum fades, the first target for the bulls is the level at 13805. A successful breach of the next resistance at 14006 could continue the recovery towards 14448.

US30

As the other world leading indices, after the Russian troops shelled the largest nuclear European power plant in Ukraine, the US30 depreciated. The sell-off erased more than 300 points and the price breached the support zone at 33572. Violation of the important level at 33147 could deepen the decline and could easily pave the way for a test of the lower zone at 32700. Better than expected data in the U.S.A for the Non-farm payrolls change as well as data for the Unemployment rate (today; 13:30 GMT) could help bulls to prevail. A successful violation at the level at 33572 could encourage an attack of the main resistance at 34047, where a violation could lead to a change of the current sentiment of the market participants.