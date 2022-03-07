Gold Currently Consolidating Gains from $2000

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gold price started a major increase above the $1,950 resistance against the US Dollar. The price broke the $1,980 resistance level to move further into a positive zone.

The rally even extended above $1,995 and the 50 hourly simple moving average. The price tested a major hurdle at $2,000 and currently consolidating gains. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,985 level.

The next major support is near $1,872 and a connecting bullish trend line on the hourly chart, below which the bears might gain strength. In the stated case, the price could start a steady decline towards $1,850 on FXOpen.

On the upside, the price is facing resistance near the $1,995 level. The next main resistance could be near the $2,000 level, above which the price could start another steady increase. In the stated case, it could rise towards $2,050.