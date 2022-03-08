Technical Outlook and Review

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

DXY:

On the H4 timeframe, prices are at a recent high and approaching our pivot. We see the potential for a pullback from our 1st resistance at 99.310 in line with 127.2% Fibonacci projection and 200% Fibonacci Projection towards our 1st support at 98.781 in line with 23.6% Fibonacci retracement. RSI is portraying bullish momentum, further supporting our bullish bias.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 99.310

H4 time frame, 1st support at 98.781

XAU/USD (GOLD):

On the H4 chart, prices are on strong bullish momentum and abiding to our ascending trendline support. We see potential for prices to dip from our 1st resistance at 2000.563 in line with 127.2% Fibonacci extension and 127.2% Fibonacci Projection towards our 1st support at 1974.028 in line with 23.6% Fibonacci retracement. Divergence is spotted on RSI, further supporting our bearish bias.

Areas of consideration:

4h 1st support at 1974.028

4h 1st resistance at 2000.563

GBP/USD

On the H4 chart price is near 1st support level of 1.131743 in line with 127.2% Fibonacci projection and graphical swing low. Price can potentially bounce from 1st support to 1st resistance level of 1.34199 in line with 50% Fibonacci retracement and 78.6% Fibonacci projection. Our bullish bias is supported by stochastic as it is a support level

Areas of consideration

H4 1st resistance at 1.34199

H4 1st support at 1.31743

USD/CHF:

On the H4, price is abiding by an ascending trendline and near 1st resistance level of 0.92833 in line with 127.2% Fibonacci projection and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement. Price can potentially dip to the 1st support level of 0.91501 in line with 100% Fibonacci projection and 78.6% Fibonacci retracement. Our bearish bias is supported by a stochastic indicator as it is near the resistance level.

Areas of consideration

1st resistance level at 0.92833

1st support level at 0.91501

EUR/USD :

On the H4 chart price is near 1st support level of 1.07828 in which is also the graphical overlap support. Price can potentially bounce from this support level to 1st resistance of 1.11241 in line with 78.6% Fibonacci projection and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement. Our bullish bias is supported by the stochastic indicator as it is at support level.

Areas of consideration :

H4 1st resistance at 1.11238

H4 1st support at 1.07369

USD/JPY:

On the H4 timeframe, prices are on bullish momentum. We see the potential for further bullish momentum from our 1st support at 115.483 in line with 78.6% Fibonacci retracement towards our 1st resistance at 115.805 which is an area of fibonacci confluences. Our bullish bias is further supported by prices trading above our ichimoku cloud support and also MacD being on bullish momentum.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 115.805

H4 time frame, 1st support at 115.483

AUD/USD:

On the H4 timeframe, we see the potential for further bullish momentum from our 1st support at 0.73163 in line with 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and 100% Fibonacci projection towards our 1st resistance at 0.74263. which is in line with 127.20% Fibonacci extension, along with a graphical swing high resistance. Our bullish bias is further supported by prices trading above the Ichimoku cloud. Alternatively, prices from 1st support might dip to 2nd support at 0.72837 in line with 50% Fibonacci retracement.

Areas of consideration :

H4 1st support at 0.73163

H4 1st resistance at 0.74263

NZD/USD:

On the H4 chart, prices are on bullish momentum. We see the potential for further bullish momentum from our 1st support at 0.68102 in line with 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and 61.8% Fibonacci projection towards our 1st resistance at 0.69193with a graphical swing high resistance. Our bullish bias is further supported by prices trading above our ichimoku cloud support. Alternatively, prices may dip towards our 2nd support at 0.67455 in line with 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and 100% Fibonacci projection.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 0.69193

H4 time frame, 1st support at 0.68102

USD/CAD:

On the H4,with price expected to reverse off the stochastics indicator, we have a bearish bias that price will drop to our 1st support at 1.26642 in line with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and horizontal overlap support from our 1st resistance at 1.28464 in line with the horizontal swing high resistance. Alternatively, price may break 1st resistance and head for 2nd resistance at 1.29563 in line with the 127.2% Fibonacci extension.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st support at 1.26642

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 1.28464

OIL:

On the H4 timeframe, price is near 1st support level of 118.68 in line with horizontal overlap support and 50% Fibonacci retracement. Price can potentially rise to the 1st resistance level of 130.06 in line with the swing high resistance. Alternatively, price may break 1st support and head for 2nd support at 111.28 where the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement is. Our bullsh bias is supported by how price is moving above the ichimoku cloud.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance of 130.06

H4 time frame, 1st support of 118.68

Dow Jones Industrial Average:

On the H4 timeframe, price is near 1st support level of 32352 in line with horizontal swing low support and 127.2% Fibonacci extension. Price can potentially rise to the 1st resistance level of 34055 in line with the swing high resistance and 50% Fibonacci retracement. Alternatively, price may break 1st support and head for 2nd support at 31734 where the127.2% Fibonacci extension is. Our bullsh bias is supported by how price is expected to bounce off the stochastics indicator.

Areas of consideration :