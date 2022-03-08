SPX 500 Struggles to Rebound

Tue, Mar 08, 2022 @ 12:34 GMT
By Orbex

The S&P 500 extended losses as investors are wary of a global economic downturn.

On the daily chart, a brief rebound has met stiff selling pressure on the 30-day moving average (4410). In fact, this indicates that the bearish mood still dominates after the index fell through 4250. Buyers have failed to hold above 4230, leaving the market vulnerable to another round of sell-off.

4110 is the next stop and a bearish breakout could lead to the psychological level of 4000. 4320 is now the closest resistance ahead.

