Technical Outlook and Review

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

DXY:

On the H4 timeframe, prices are resting on a strong support. We see the potential for further bullish continuation from our 1st support at 97.846 in line with 50% Fibonacci retracement and 127.2% Fibonacci projection towards our 1st resistance at 98.678 in line with 50% Fibonacci retracement. RSI is at levels where bounces previously occurred.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 98.678

H4 time frame, 1st support at 97.846

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

XAU/USD (GOLD):

On the H4 chart, prices have recently experienced a strong reversal. We see potential for further bearish continuation from our 1st resistance at 1999.739 in line with 50% Fibonacci retracement towards our 1st support at 1961.993 in line with 100% Fibonacci extension. Divergence is spotted on RSI, further supporting our bearish bias.

Areas of consideration:

4h 1st support at 1961.993

4h 1st resistance at 1999.739

GBP/USD

On the H4 chart price is trading in a descending channel and has recently broken the 1st resistance level of 1.31763 in line with 78.6% Fibonacci retracement. Price can potentially dip to the 1st support level of 1.28652 in line which is also the graphical overlap support. Our bearish bias is supported by the ichimoku cloud indicator as price is trading under it.

Areas of consideration

H4 1st resistance at 1.31763

H4 1st support at 1.28652

USD/CHF:

On the H4, price is abiding by an ascending trendline and near 1st resistance level of 0.92833 in line with 127.2% Fibonacci projection . Price can potentially dip to the 1st support level of 0.91501 in line with 100% Fibonacci projection and 78.6% Fibonacci retracement. Our bearish bias is supported by a stochastic indicator as it is near the resistance level.

Areas of consideration

1st resistance level at 0.92833

1st support level at 0.91501

EUR/USD :

On the H4 price is near 1st resistance level of 1.11304 in line with 78.6% Fibonacci projection and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement. Price can potentially dip to the 1st support level which is the graphical swing low and 61.8% Fibonacci projection. Our bearish bias is supported by the stochastic indicator as it is the graphical swing low and 61.8% Fibonacci projection

Areas of consideration :

H4 1st resistance at 1.11304

H4 1st support at 1.08213

USD/JPY:

On the H4 timeframe, prices are on bullish momentum. We see the potential for further bullish momentum from our 1st support at 115.780 in line with 23.6% Fibonacci retracement and 100% Fibonacci extension towards our 1st resistance at 116.322 in line with 161.8% Fibonacci extension and 161.8% Fibonacci Projection. Our bullish bias is further supported by prices trading above our ichimoku cloud support. Alternatively, prices may dip towards our 2nd support at 115.565 in line with 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 116.322

H4 time frame, 1st support at 115.780

AUD/USD:

On the H4 timeframe, price is abiding by an ascending trendline. We see the potential for further bullish momentum from our 1st resistance at 0.73157 in line with 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and 127.2% Fibonacci extension towards our 2nd resistance at 0.74409 which is in line with 61.8% Fibonacci projection. Our bullish bias is further supported by prices trading above the Ichimoku cloud. Alternatively, prices from 1st resistance might dip to 1st support at 0.72446 with a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.

Areas of consideration :

H4 1st support at 0.72446

H4 1st resistance at 0.73157

NZD/USD:

On the H4 chart, prices are abiding by the ascending channel. We see the potential for further bullish momentum from our 1st support at 0.68250 in line with 50% Fibonacci retracement towards our 1st resistance at 0.68826 with 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and 161.8% Fibonacci extension. Our bullish bias is further supported by prices trading above our ichimoku cloud support. Alternatively, prices may dip towards our 2nd support at 0.67513 in line with 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 0.68826

H4 time frame, 1st support at 0.68250

USD/CAD:

On the H4 timeframe, price is near 1st support level of 1.27818 in line with horizontal overlap support and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement. Price can potentially rise to the 1st resistance level of 1.29027 in line with the swing high resistanc. Alternatively, price may break 1st support and head for 2nd support at 1.27049 where the swing low support. Our bullsh bias is supported by how price is moving above the ichimoku cloud.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st support at 1.27818

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 1.29027

OIL:

On the H4 timeframe, price is near 1st support level of 105.18 in line with horizontal overlap support and 78.6% Fibonacci retracement. Price can potentially rise to the 1st resistance level of 130.69 in line with the swing high resistance and 78.6% Fibonacci retracement. Alternatively, price may break 1st support and head for 2nd support at 96.34 where the swing low support. Our bullish bias is supported by how price is moving above the ichimoku cloud.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance of 130.69

H4 time frame, 1st support of 105.18

Dow Jones Industrial Average:

On the H4 timeframe, with price at the resistance of the ichimoku cloud, we have a bearish bias that price will drop from 1st resistance at 33437 in line with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement to 1st support at 32251 in line with the swing low support .Alternatively, price may break pivot structure and head for 2nd support in line with the 100% Fibonacci projection. Our bearish bias is supported by how price is expected to reverse off the stochastics indicator.

Areas of consideration :