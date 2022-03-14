Gold Price Entered a Short-Term-Bearish Zone Below $2.020

Mon, Mar 14, 2022 @ 09:25 GMT
By FXOpen

Gold price started a downside correction from well above $2,050 against the US Dollar. The price broke the $2,020 support level to enter a short-term bearish zone.

The price even declined below $2,000 and the 50 hourly simple moving average. It traded as low as $1,958 and is currently consolidating losses. On the upside, the price is facing resistance near the $1,980 level.

The next main resistance could be near the $2,000 level, above which the price could start another steady increase. In the stated case, it could rise towards $2,050 on FXOpens.

If not, there could be a fresh decline below $1,970. The next major support is near the $1,960 level, below which the bears might gain strength. In the stated case, the price could even decline below the $1,950 support level in the near term.

