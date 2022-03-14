Mon, Mar 14, 2022 @ 18:42 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD: Bears May Take a Breather Before Push through Psychological 1.30 Support

GBP/USD: Bears May Take a Breather Before Push through Psychological 1.30 Support

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Cable is consolidating above new 2022 low (1.3009) the lowest since Nov 2020, as bears face headwinds from psychological 1.30 support and oversold daily studies.

Bounce is likely to correct the latest fall, with RSI on daily chart emerging from oversold territory and supporting the notion, but MA\s in full bearish configuration and strong bearish momentum suggest that recovery might be limited and fresh push lower can explore levels below 1.30.

Last week’s close below 200WMA (1.3118) generated significant bearish signal and added to negative outlook.

The action stays below initial barrier at 1.3118 (200WMA) and still away from pivotal levels at 1.3158/86 (Fibo 23.6% of 1.3642/1.3009 / falling 10 DMA), violation of which may sideline bears and allow for stronger correctio towards the upper trigger at 1.3251 (Fibo 38.2% of 1.3642/1.3009).

Res: 1.3118; 1.3158; 1.3186; 1.3251
Sup: 1.3000; 1.2977; 1.2900; 1.2863

Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.