Gold Price Trim Gains, $1,880 Is The Key

Key Highlights

Gold price started a downside correction from the $2,070 high.

It traded below a major bullish trend line with support near $1,950 on the 4-hours chart.

EUR/USD must clear 1.1080 for a fresh increase, and GBP/USD is facing hurdle at 1.3150.

The BoE Interest Rate Decision is scheduled today (forecast 0.75%, versus 0.50% previous).

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold price rallied to $2,070 before it faced sellers against the US Dollar. The price started a downside correction and traded below the $2,000 support.

The 4-hours chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price failed to stay above the $1,980 and $1,950 support levels. There was also a break below a major bullish trend line with support near $1,950.

The price gained bearish momentum below the 50% Fib retracement level of the key upward move from the $1,878 swing low to $2,070 high. The price even traded below the $1,932 support level and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours).

It struggled below the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the key upward move from the $1,878 swing low to $2,070 high. The next major support is near the $1,880 level and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

If there is a downside break and close below $1,880, the price might decline towards the $1,835 support. On the upside, the price might face resistance near $1,940.

The next key resistance could be $1,950, above which the bulls might aim a test of the $1,980 resistance zone or even $2,000.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair could attempt to clear the 1.1050 and 1.1080 resistance levels. Besides, GBP/USD could face a strong resistance near 1.3150.

Economic Releases to Watch Today