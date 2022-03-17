Thu, Mar 17, 2022 @ 07:27 GMT
Gold Price Trim Gains, $1,880 Is The Key

By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Gold price started a downside correction from the $2,070 high.
  • It traded below a major bullish trend line with support near $1,950 on the 4-hours chart.
  • EUR/USD must clear 1.1080 for a fresh increase, and GBP/USD is facing hurdle at 1.3150.
  • The BoE Interest Rate Decision is scheduled today (forecast 0.75%, versus 0.50% previous).

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold price rallied to $2,070 before it faced sellers against the US Dollar. The price started a downside correction and traded below the $2,000 support.

The 4-hours chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price failed to stay above the $1,980 and $1,950 support levels. There was also a break below a major bullish trend line with support near $1,950.

The price gained bearish momentum below the 50% Fib retracement level of the key upward move from the $1,878 swing low to $2,070 high. The price even traded below the $1,932 support level and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours).

It struggled below the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the key upward move from the $1,878 swing low to $2,070 high. The next major support is near the $1,880 level and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

If there is a downside break and close below $1,880, the price might decline towards the $1,835 support. On the upside, the price might face resistance near $1,940.

The next key resistance could be $1,950, above which the bulls might aim a test of the $1,980 resistance zone or even $2,000.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair could attempt to clear the 1.1050 and 1.1080 resistance levels. Besides, GBP/USD could face a strong resistance near 1.3150.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • BoE Interest Rate Decision – Forecast 0.75%, versus 0.50% previous.
  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 220K, versus 227K previous.
  • US Industrial Production March 2022 (MoM) – Forecast 0.5%, versus 1.4% previous.
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

