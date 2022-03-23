Wed, Mar 23, 2022 @ 15:10 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY Eyes New Highs after a Pullback: Elliott Wave Analysis

USD/JPY Eyes New Highs after a Pullback: Elliott Wave Analysis

By Elliott Wave Financial Service

The US yields keep rising, which makes JPY very weak as stocks are also seen in an uptrend. So its’ not a surprise to see USDJPY moving higher, which however has five subwaves up within wave 5 so there can be a new slow down coming, for a corrective retracement. Kee in mind that Nikkei is also turning bullish now, meaning more gains after a pullback meaning that higher degree uptrend on USDJPY may not come to an end anytime soon.

USDJPY keeps moving higher, now already above 120.00 level but there is still a risk for a deeper pullback into wave 4, so buying here can be very risky. We still favor a pullback before uptrend resume towards even higher prices, and ideally, the retracement will show when the current wave 3) channel is going to be broken. Support could then be near 118.70 which was Dece 2016 high.

USD/JPY 4h Elliott Wave analysis

Elliott Wave Financial Servicehttp://www.ew-forecast.com/
Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Our website and the information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research before making your investment decisions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.