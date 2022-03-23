Wed, Mar 23, 2022 @ 19:56 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBPAUD's Bearish Bias Persists; Downside Risks Grow

GBPAUD’s Bearish Bias Persists; Downside Risks Grow

By XM.com

GBPAUD dived below the April and February 2021 lows of 1.7739 and 1.7688 respectively today, recording a near 14-month low of 1.7655 following an aggressive one-and-a-half-month decline, which began around the beginning of February. The dip in the 100- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) indicates sellers’ recent dominance in the pair, and the diving 50-day SMA, which has completed bearish crossovers with both longer-term averages, is confirming that the bearish trend is sustaining its descending pace.

The falling Ichimoku lines suggest that negative forces are very much active, while the short-term oscillators reflect persistent downward momentum. The MACD, deep in the negative zone, has pierced back beneath its red trigger line, while the RSI is sinking further past the 30 oversold level. Moreover, the stochastic lines, which are in oversold territory, display a lack of opposing positive forces.

If the descent in the pair endures, downside constraints could originate from the nearby 1.7548-1.7590 support band. If sellers drive the pair lower, the critical 25-month trough of 1.7413 could draw traders’ attention, as it is where the pair eventually bottomed after it collapsed from the March 2020 high of 2.0591. Sinking past this crucial support may exacerbate the downward trajectory, solidifying a prolonged bearish outlook with the December 2018 lows of 1.7289 and 1.7208 looking like the next resorts for the pair to find some footing.

Alternatively, if buyers re-emerge and lift the price above the 1.7688 and 1.7739 obstacles, they may tackle nearby resistance arising from the 1.7841 high and the descending red Tenkan-sen line at 1.7898. In the event the pair builds additional upside momentum off this uptick in positive forces, the bulls could be encouraged to challenge the 1.8126-1.8209 key resistance barricade.

Currently, GBPAUD’s bearish bias looks unbreakable and if the price closes below the more than two-year low of 1.7413, a grim plot is likely to endure. Adding credence to this viewpoint is the fact that the price would need to make profound improvements overcoming the 1.8126-1.8209 border to revive some optimism in the pair.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.