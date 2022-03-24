Crude Oil Price Start Fresh Increase, Gold Consolidates

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Key Highlights

Crude oil price started a steady increase above the $105.00 resistance.

A key bullish trend line is forming with support near $113.70 on the 4-hours chart.

Gold price is consolidating above the $1,900 support zone.

The US Manufacturing PMI could decline from 57.5 to 56.3 in March 2022 (Prelim).

Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

After a sharp decline, crude oil price found support near $95.00 against the US Dollar. The price formed a base and started a fresh increase above the $100.00 resistance.

Looking at the monthly chart of XTI/USD, the price cleared the $105.00 resistance zone and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours). The price climbed above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $130 swing high to $94 swing low.

It even moved above the $110 level and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours). Besides, there is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $113.70 on the same chart.

It is now facing resistance near the $118 zone. The next major resistance might be $121.50 or the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $130 swing high to $94 swing low.

Any more gains might send the price towards the $130 level. If not, the price might correct lower below the $110 level. The next major support is near $105, below which there is a risk of a move towards the $100 level.

Looking at the gold price, there were mostly range moves above the $1,900 and $1,905 levels. To start a fresh increase, the price must surpass the $1,950 resistance.

