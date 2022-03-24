Crude Oil Price Start Fresh Increase, Gold Consolidates

Thu, Mar 24, 2022 @ 06:15 GMT
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Crude oil price started a steady increase above the $105.00 resistance.
  • A key bullish trend line is forming with support near $113.70 on the 4-hours chart.
  • Gold price is consolidating above the $1,900 support zone.
  • The US Manufacturing PMI could decline from 57.5 to 56.3 in March 2022 (Prelim).

Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

After a sharp decline, crude oil price found support near $95.00 against the US Dollar. The price formed a base and started a fresh increase above the $100.00 resistance.

Looking at the monthly chart of XTI/USD, the price cleared the $105.00 resistance zone and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours). The price climbed above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $130 swing high to $94 swing low.

It even moved above the $110 level and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours). Besides, there is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $113.70 on the same chart.

It is now facing resistance near the $118 zone. The next major resistance might be $121.50 or the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $130 swing high to $94 swing low.

Any more gains might send the price towards the $130 level. If not, the price might correct lower below the $110 level. The next major support is near $105, below which there is a risk of a move towards the $100 level.

Looking at the gold price, there were mostly range moves above the $1,900 and $1,905 levels. To start a fresh increase, the price must surpass the $1,950 resistance.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • Germany’s Manufacturing PMI for March 2022 (Preliminary) – Forecast 55.8, versus 58.4 previous.
  • Germany’s Services PMI for March 2022 (Preliminary) – Forecast 53.8, versus 55.8 previous.
  • Euro Zone Manufacturing PMI for March 2022 (Preliminary) – Forecast 56.0, versus 58.2 previous.
  • Euro Zone Services PMI for March 2022 (Preliminary) – Forecast 54.2, versus 55.5 previous.
  • US Manufacturing PMI for March 2022 (Preliminary) – Forecast 56.3, versus 57.5 previous.
  • US Services PMI for March 2022 (Preliminary) – Forecast 56.0, versus 56.5 previous.
  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 212K, versus 214K previous.
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

