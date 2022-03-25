Fri, Mar 25, 2022 @ 16:01 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD Outlook: Cable Remains Directionless Between Pivotal Fibo Levels

GBP/USD Outlook: Cable Remains Directionless Between Pivotal Fibo Levels

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Cable holds in a choppy and directionless mode for the second straight day and remained resilient despite downbeat UK retail sales data for February.

Weaker dollar in European trading on Friday helped sterling ahead of pivotal support at 1.3150 (50% retracement of 1.3000/1.3298, reinforced by 10DMA), after the action was already rejected at this zone on Thursday.

Technical studies on daily chart lack clearer direction signal as bullish momentum is rising but stochastic is heading south and 10/20DMA’s are in mixed mode.
Watch the action around 1.3150, as firm break here would encourage sellers and risk test of Fibo supports at 1.3114 and 1.3071 (Fibo 61.8% and 76.4% of 1.3000/1.3298 respectively) which guard key 1.30 level.

At the upside, initial barrier lays at 1.3245 (Fibo 38.2% of 1.3642/1.3000) followed by 1.3298 (Mar 23 recovery peak), violation of which would bring bulls back to play.

Res: 1.3245; 1.3282; 1.3298; 1.3321.
Sup: 1.3150; 1.3114; 1.3071; 1.3034.

Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.