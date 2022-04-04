Mon, Apr 04, 2022 @ 12:18 GMT
FTSE 100 Consolidates Gains

By Orbex

The FTSE 100 treads water dragged by weaker energy stocks. A bullish MA cross on the daily chart suggests that the index could be back on track in the medium term.

The intraday direction is still up despite its choppiness. A close above 7590 would extend the rally to this year’s high at 7690. Trend followers may see pullbacks as a bargain opportunity.

The RSI’s oversold condition attracted some buying interest over 7460. A deeper correction would send the index to 7380 which coincides with the moving averages.

