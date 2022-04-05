USD/JPY Consolidates Gains

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The US dollar gains on the prospect of more sanctions on Russia. On the daily chart, the RSI’s overbought condition led to profit-takings as the bulls became reluctant to outbid each other.

Nonetheless, the direction remains upward, and a pause is necessary for the market to take a breather. The current pullback has found support over 121.30.

A bounce above 123.20 may signal a bullish continuation and extend the price back to 125.00. On the downside, a breakout could cause a correction to 119.40 near the 30-day moving average.