Tue, Apr 05, 2022 @ 12:03 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisDAX 40 Takes a Breather

DAX 40 Takes a Breather

By Orbex

The Dax 40 goes sideways as the EU considers a new set of sanctions. A bullish MA cross on the daily chart suggests an acceleration in the rebound as a sign of improved sentiment.

The index is hovering above the lower end (14200) of the previous consolidation. This level coincides with the 20 and 30-day moving averages, making it an area of interest.

A close above 14730 could extend the rally to the origin of the February liquidation at 15200. This is an important resistance before the uptrend could resume in the medium-term.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.