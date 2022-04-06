AUD/USD Breaks Major Resistance

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Australian dollar soared after the RBA signaled higher interest rates later this year. The pop above the daily resistance at 0.7550 has put the Aussie on a bullish reversal course for the weeks to come.

Solid green candles indicate a combination of short-covering and momentum buying. Last June’s high at 0.7770 is the next target.

In the meantime, the RSI’s overbought situation led to a brief pause. Trend followers could be looking to join the rally at pullbacks. 0.7470 is fresh support in this case.