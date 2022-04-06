Wed, Apr 06, 2022 @ 16:26 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUDUSD's Bullish Bias Intact Despite Pullback

AUDUSD’s Bullish Bias Intact Despite Pullback

By XM.com

AUDUSD is resting on the 0.7531-0.7555 support band that includes the mid-Bollinger band after retreating from its nine-and-a-half-month high of 0.7661. The advancing simple moving averages (SMAs) are endorsing the uptrend that began at the beginning of February.

Meanwhile, the short-term oscillators currently suggest that positive drive is evaporating. The MACD, in the positive section, is weakening beneath its red trigger line, while the RSI is falling towards the 50 threshold. That said, the stochastic lines are in oversold territory, backing a negative price narrative, but the flattening of the %K line is hinting that sellers are struggling to stay in control.

In the negative scenario, sellers face immediate downside constraints from the 0.7531-0.7555 zone. However, should this upside defence give way and the bears drive the pair past the 50-period SMA lingering beneath at 0.7521, the spotlight could then shine on the crucial 0.7440-0.7470 support border that also encapsulates the lower Bollinger band and the 100-period SMA. Sinking underneath this key region may reinforce negative tendencies, shifting the responsibility towards the 0.7356-0.7375 boundary to safeguard the positive structure.

Alternatively, if buyers create positive traction off the mid-Bollinger band, initial resistance could emanate from the 0.7634-0.7644 band, which comprises of the upper Bollinger band. Successfully surpassing this and the 0.7661 high, the bulls may then target the 0.7673 and the 0.7715 highs identified in June of 2021. If the uptrend endures, the 0.7765-0.7775 June 2021 area of highs may come under fire.

Summarizing, AUDUSD’s uptrend remains intact above the 0.7440-0.7470 support border. A dip in the price beneath the 50-period SMA could throw into question the credibility of the positive structure.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.