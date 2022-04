NZDUSD reversed from resistance zone

Likely to fall to support level 0.6830

NZDUSD currency pair recently reversed down from the resistance zone located between the round resistance level 0.7000 and the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The pair just broke the support level 0.6890 (which has been reversing the price since March) – which accelerated the active wave 2.

NZDUSD can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 0.6830 (target for the completion of the active wave 2).