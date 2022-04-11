Mon, Apr 11, 2022 @ 10:01 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY Consolidates Gains

USD/JPY Consolidates Gains

By Orbex

The US dollar rallies as the 10-year Treasury yield hits a three-year high. Price action has been treading water after it bounced off 121.30.

The RSI shot back into the overbought area and could limit the upward momentum. Sentiment remains bullish but subdued volatility suggests a lack of volume. The recent peak at 125.00 is a major hurdle and its breach could resume the rally.

On the downside, a break below 122.70 could lead to an extended consolidation. 121.30 is a critical floor to keep the short-term rally intact.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.