USD/JPY Consolidates Gains

The US dollar rallies as the 10-year Treasury yield hits a three-year high. Price action has been treading water after it bounced off 121.30.

The RSI shot back into the overbought area and could limit the upward momentum. Sentiment remains bullish but subdued volatility suggests a lack of volume. The recent peak at 125.00 is a major hurdle and its breach could resume the rally.

On the downside, a break below 122.70 could lead to an extended consolidation. 121.30 is a critical floor to keep the short-term rally intact.