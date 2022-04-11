GER 40 Seeks Support

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Dax 40 struggles on concerns about the economic costs of war in Ukraine. A bullish MA cross on the daily chart suggests steadied sentiment in the medium-term after a V-shaped rebound.

The bulls may see the pullback as an opportunity to accumulate. They will need to clear February’s sell-off point at 15500 before the uptrend could resume.

On the intraday level, a drop below 14200 prompted buyers to exit, making 14430 a fresh resistance. A break below 14050 may cause a deeper correction towards 13600.