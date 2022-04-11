GBPUSD Wave Analysis

Mon, Apr 11, 2022 @ 18:52 GMT
By FxPro
  • GBPUSD reversed from round support level 1.3000
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 1.3160

GBPUSD currency pair today reversed up with the daily Hammer from the round support level 1.3000 (which stopped the previous sharp impulse wave 1 in the middle of March).

The support zone near the support level 1.3000 is strengthened by the lower daily Bollinger Band.

Given the bullish divergence on the daily Stochastic – GBPUSD currency pair can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 1.3160.

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

