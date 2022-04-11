GBPUSD Wave Analysis

- GBPUSD reversed from round support level 1.3000
- Likely to rise to resistance level 1.3160
GBPUSD currency pair today reversed up with the daily Hammer from the round support level 1.3000 (which stopped the previous sharp impulse wave 1 in the middle of March).
The support zone near the support level 1.3000 is strengthened by the lower daily Bollinger Band.
Given the bullish divergence on the daily Stochastic – GBPUSD currency pair can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 1.3160.