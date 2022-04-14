Thu, Apr 14, 2022 @ 05:24 GMT
GBPCHF Wave Analysis

By FxPro
  • GBPCHF reversed from support level 1.2120
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 1.2225

GBPCHF currency pair earlier reversed up sharply from the pivotal support level 1.2120 (which stopped the previous minor impulse wave 1 at the start of March).

The upward reversal from the support level 1.2120 stopped the previous impulse waves (iii), 3 and (3).

Given the strength of the support level 1.2120 – GBPCHF currency pair can be expected to rise toward the next resistance level 1.2225 (top of the previous correction (ii)).

