GBPCHF Wave Analysis

GBPCHF reversed from support level 1.2120

Likely to rise to resistance level 1.2225

GBPCHF currency pair earlier reversed up sharply from the pivotal support level 1.2120 (which stopped the previous minor impulse wave 1 at the start of March).

The upward reversal from the support level 1.2120 stopped the previous impulse waves (iii), 3 and (3).

Given the strength of the support level 1.2120 – GBPCHF currency pair can be expected to rise toward the next resistance level 1.2225 (top of the previous correction (ii)).