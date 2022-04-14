GBP/USD Breaks Resistance

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The pound recoups losses as the UK’s March CPI beats market expectations. Overall sentiment ticked down after the pair dropped below the psychological level of 1.3000.

However, a swift bounce above 1.3080 is an encouraging sign for the bulls as it forced the bears to cover their positions. 1.3180 is the next resistance and a bullish breakout could bring the sterling back to 1.3300 and open the door to a reversal.

The RSI’s overbought condition may lead to a pullback. And 1.2990 is the immediate support should this happen.