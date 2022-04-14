Thu, Apr 14, 2022 @ 09:04 GMT
GBP/USD Breaks Resistance

By Orbex

The pound recoups losses as the UK’s March CPI beats market expectations. Overall sentiment ticked down after the pair dropped below the psychological level of 1.3000.

However, a swift bounce above 1.3080 is an encouraging sign for the bulls as it forced the bears to cover their positions. 1.3180 is the next resistance and a bullish breakout could bring the sterling back to 1.3300 and open the door to a reversal.

The RSI’s overbought condition may lead to a pullback. And 1.2990 is the immediate support should this happen.

